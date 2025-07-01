Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., contracted by the Missouri Department of Transportation, shifted traffic Friday, June 27, at the Mill Creek bridges south of Atchison County Route Z near Corning to continue the deck replacement project.

Crews will move from the driving lanes (right lane) in both directions to the passing lanes (left lanes).

Traffic Impacts: During construction, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane at each north and southbound bridge. Motorists should expect delays. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place.

The Atchison County Mill Creek Bridges are expected to be complete by mid-July. Once work is finished, crews will begin work on the north and southbound Mill Creek bridges in Andrew County near Amazonia.

All work is expected to be completed by December 2025.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Other roadwork planned in Atchison County includes the following:

I-29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, south of Rock Port, for a bridge rehabilitation project through September 2025. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc).

Route 46 – Shoulder work, June 30-July 3.

