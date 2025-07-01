A driver driving the wrong way on the interstate was killed and three others injured June 28, 2025, in Atchison County. A 2006 Kia Sedona, driven by a 75-year-old female from Kansas City, Kansas, was driving southbound in the northbound passing lane of I-29 five miles north of Rock Port, Missouri, at 11:15 p.m. At mile-marker 115, the Sedona struck the front driver side of a northbound 2019 Infinity QX8, driven by a 30-year-old woman from Denison, Iowa. The Sedona skidded off the west side of the roadway into the grass median and came to rest on its wheels facing north. The rear of the Infinity became partially airborne. A 2012 Kia Sorento, driven by a 28-year-old female from Ward, South Carolina, impacted the rear undercarriage of the Infinity. The Infinity skidded to a stop, coming to rest on its wheels facing northwest and partially blocking the driving lane and east shoulder. The Sorento skidded off the east side of the roadway and came to rest on its wheels facing east.

The wrong-way driver of the Sedona was pronounced deceased by Atchison County Coroner Shawn Minter at 11:25 p.m. Next of kin was notified. The body was transported to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas. The 30-year-old driver from Denison and her 5-year-old passenger were both injured, the driver with moderate injuries and the child with serious injuries. Both were transported to Grape Memorial Hospital in Hamburg, Iowa, by Atchison-Holt ambulances. Another passenger in the same vehicle, a male of unknown age from Carroll, Iowa, also suffered serious injuries and was transported to Grape Memorial Hospital in Hamburg by an Atchison-Holt ambulance. The driver from South Carolina did not report any injuries at the scene. Four of the five individuals involved in the wreck were wearing their seatbelts; however, whether the driver killed in the crash was wearing hers is unknown.

All vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing of Rock Port. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. T.L. Shupe and Cpl. N.A. Perez and MCIU Team #1, who were assisted by Atchison County Coroner Shawn Minter, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District.