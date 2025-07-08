The Atchison County Library invites adults to join “Adult Book Chat” at the Fairfax Library, held every second Thursday of the month from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Each month features a creative, book-themed activity including: making a TBR (To Be Read) jar in July (July 10), creating a book nook in August (August 14), and fall events to be announced. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to register the week before each event by calling the Fairfax Library at 660-686-2204. Come connect with fellow book lovers and enjoy hands-on fun at the library!