The following cases were heard before the Honorable Brett Hurst at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, June 26, 2025:

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Mark Graf – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Ugante. Defendant appears by Counsel McGee, served on May 13, 2025. Case continued to September 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for completion of discovery/docket call.

Heidi H. Hale vs. Cory D. Hale – Trial Setting on Motion To Modify. Case called. Petitioner appears by Counsel Pontius. Respondent appears by Counsel Franke. Case continued to August 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. for trial.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. James Hoffman – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Ugante. Case continued to August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for docket call.

Nebraska Furniture Mart, Inc. vs. Brooke Vette – Motion Hearing on Reg. Foreign Judgment (Excl. DR) Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Ugande. Defendant served on September 24, 2024. Judgment against garnishee entered. Judgment entered against garnishee for $1,199.05, plus $300.00 attorney fees. Certified copy of judgment mailed to garnishee.

State vs. Scott Baker – Initial Appearance on Conservation Violation 11140001: Camping On Department Areas For Periods Greater Than Specified Days Allowed. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Brandon James Bowen – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $276.00 cash only.

State vs. Gregory A. Boyd – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket.Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph)Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Avraham S. Burkwitz – Initial Appearance State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Pontius. Case set for July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Carl-Jarmal S. Carr – Initial Appearance State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $276.00 cash only.

State vs. Victoria Lisa Veronica Fisher – Initial Appearance on State Traffic for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Richard Kingery – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor – DWI. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person, acknowledges receipt of information filed and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is assessed a $500.00 fine plus court costs.

State vs. Dylan McGinn – Initial Appearance on Infraction Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $222.00 cash only.

State vs. LeCraig Jayveon McGuire – Probation Violation Hearing on Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Capias Warrant ordered.

State vs. Bryan Mejia-Gutierrez – Initial Appearance on Misdmeanor – Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $379.00 cash only.

State vs. Bryan Mejia-Gutierrez – Initial Appearance on Misdmeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20 – 25 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $331.00 cash only.

State vs. Sarah M. Moyer – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Failure To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $404.00 cash only.

State vs. Denis Emanuel Petrican – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Gendrix Rafael Quero Pereira – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Kania, acknowledges receipt of ticket and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is assessed a $259.50 fine plus court costs on amended charge. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Charlotte Ann Smith – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph).Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to fine $155.50 and court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Merritt J. Stottlemyer – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person, pleads guilty. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to fine $80.50 and court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

Rock Port vs. Kenneth G. Melton – Counsel Status Hearing on Municipal Ordinance – Traffic Discharging/Shooting A Firearm At Or From A Motor Vehicle – Physical Injury/Death. Case called. Defendant appears in person. Case set for August 28, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. for entry of counsel and plea/trial setting.

State vs. James Davis Lindsay – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Non-Support. State appears by P.A. Cluck. Judge Hurst recused. Judge Tubbs has been appointed. Clerk to send notice of new court date to defendant at last known address. Case set for July 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. for docket call.

In the Matter of Mason Rentschler – Hearing on Conservatorship – Minor. Parties have emailed the court to get a new date on this case to hear all issues. New date will be set once all parties respond.

State vs. Adam B. Wheeler – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Non-Support, Total Arrears In Excess Of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under Order Of Support. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Case set for July 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. for Entry of Counsel.

Pamela Nance vs. Amberlee Wilmot – Motion Hearing on Unlawful Detainer. On the 26th day of June 2025, Plaintiff’s Petition for Unlawful Detainer comes on for hearing. Plaintiff Pamela Nance appears with attorney Sydney Pontius of Anderson, Sundell & Skinner, P.C. The defendant, being duly served, fails to appear. Whereupon, the court takes up defendant’s Motion to Dismiss or For More Definite Statement Pursuant to MRCP 55.22 and does hereby deny said motion. Whereupon, the court takes up plaintiff’s petition and based upon the evidence adduced, the verified petition, and statements of counsel, the court finds that the allegations in plaintiff’s petition are true and that plaintiff is entitled to judgment against defendant. It is therefore ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the plaintiff have judgment against the defendant in the following respects: a. For immediate repossession of the premises commonly described as 115 N. 3rd Street, Tarkio, Missouri 64491; b. For $765.00 in outstanding security deposit in the amount of $500.00; pet deposit in the amount of $200; and pro-rated December 2024 rent in the amount of $65.00; c. For unpaid rent in the sum of $3,000.00 for the months of January, February, March, April, May, and June 2025. d. For unpaid rents in the sum of $1.500.00 for the months of April, May, and June 2025 ($500.00 doubled per §534.030 RSMo); e. For late fees in the sum of $865.00; f. For unpaid water/sewer bills in the amount of $865.50; g. For attorney fees and expenses in the amount of $1,965.75.