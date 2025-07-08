The Atchison County Fair will take place next week, July 14-19, in Rock Port. The 4-H Achievement Day will kick things off on Monday, July 14, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Velma Houts Fair Building at 201 E. U.S. Highway 136. Home Arts exhibits will be on display starting Tuesday evening, July 15.

The livestock shows will be held in the arena behind the Velma Houts building. The rabbit show will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, July 16. Events to take place on Thursday, July 17, include the swine show at 9:00 a.m. and the sheep and goat show at 6:30 p.m. The cattle show will be held Friday, July 18, at 9:30 a.m. and the auction will take place that evening at 6:00 p.m. The food stand will be open throughout the week for concessions.

Saturday’s festivities will include a parade on Main Street in Rock Port. Registration will take place at the Rock Port School from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. and the parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. A greased pig contest will be held at the fairgrounds at 11:00 a.m.

Come out to the fair and support our local youth, exhibitors, and organizers!