The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed June 30, 2025, by Norbert and Michelle Henry to Norbert and Michelle Henry, Trustee of the Norbert and Michelle Henry Revocable Living Trust, for land in Section 24, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 30, 2025, by Martin Heritage Farms, LLC, to Atchison County Levee District No. 1 for land in Section 28, Township 65, Range 42, and Section 32, Township 66, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 30, 2025, by Summer L. Hall to Kadyn Dowdy for Lots 33, 34, and 35, Block D, Miles Sickler Second Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed July 1, 2025, by Mary and John Williams to Katharine and Aaron Grantham, Daniel and Kristen Williams, and Peter and Jenna Williams for land in Sections 6 and 7, Township 66, Range 39, and Section 31, Township 67, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 1, 2025, by Tamla and Joshua Miller to Pamala Shallenberger for Lots 3, 2, and 4, Block 11, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 1, 2025, by The First Lutheran Church to Colton Lee for Lots 3, 2, and 4, Block 6, Savage Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 2, 2025, by Darin and Mary Cerven to Meyer-Earp Auto Center, Inc. for land in Section 33, Township 67, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Independent Personal Representative Deed: Filed July 2, 2025, by Savannah Hughes, Independent Personal Representative for the Estate of Gary Hughes, to Audrae Bates for Lot 5, Block 5, First Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.