The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of July 7-13.

There may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to buckle up, put your phone down, slow down and move over in work zones.

I-29 – Narrowed to one lane in each direction at the Mill Creek Bridges, south of Rock Port, for a bridge rehabilitation project through September 2025.

Route 46 – Shoulder work, July 7-11.