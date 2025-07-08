The East Atchison Wolves Cross Country Team will be hosting its third annual Run With the Wolves 5K Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Tarkio, Missouri. The event starts in the parking lot of the Tarkio Activity Center (TAC) at 8:00 a.m., moves onto the streets of Tarkio down and around Niedermeyer Park, back up to the TAC, around Tarkio High School and finishes in the TAC parking lot where it started. You can find the map at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1GVcOV2zcGFy06I9zAgdggyuQexmp9VLyX66qzcXobYE/edit?usp=sharing.

A few maps will be printed and available at the event. The roads will be lightly marked and there will be a lead vehicle or runner as well as volunteer field marshals to help direct you. Water bottles will be provided at the start/finish line, and there will be a water station around the 1-1.25 mile mark at Niedermeyer Park.

The team is looking to promote both a fun and competitive time and would like to see the community use this event as an opportunity to socialize and stay healthy. Members of the cross country team will serve as pacers to help runners who want to reach a time goal.

The entry fee is $20. All runners who sign up before July 3 will receive a complementary t-shirt. All runners who sign up before July 11 will be timed, and be eligible for medaling. You can also sign up the day of the event, but there will be a limited supply of shirts. Medals will be awarded based on age groups. Medals will also be awarded to all children under the age of 10 who finish the 5K or the Wolf Cubs’ 1 Mile Fun Run (which begins at 9:45 a.m.).

To sign up or get more information visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/Tarkio/EastAtchisonsRunWiththeWolves?fbclid=IwAR1YHhYi1r8KV nYNid7NhduIS7e3d9VgkcHDrryMmFDUitmlR_-5K8YfocM or scan the QR code.

If you would like to support the team and do not want to run, they are accepting donations and shirts are available for purchase. If you have questions or are interested in sponsoring the event, email: schkam@tarkio.12.mo.us.