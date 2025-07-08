During the month of June, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office received 161 calls for service. Twenty-five of these calls for service resulted in a report.

One arrest was made for Child Pornography/Sodomy and one arrest was made for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Two arrests were made pursuant to a warrant and four arrests were made pursuant to a commitment order.

Fifteen vehicle accidents, 12 motorist assists, nine medical assists, and assorted non-criminal calls were also handled.

One sex offender compliance check was conducted.

Since Sheriff Riley took office in January, deputies have been sent to multiple trainings, including fentanyl awareness, interview techniques, Type III certification, and arson investigation. Deputies have also completed monthly online training through the Missouri Sheriff’s Association.