Make plans to attend the Wingnuts Flying Circus Air Show at the Gould Peterson Municipal Airport in Tarkio Saturday, July 12, 2025. Admission is $10 for ages six and up. People flying planes in and attendees five and under are free. The fly-in breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. (food will be served through lunch). A congressional aviation town hall meeting will be held at the EAA hangar at 10:00 a.m. The air show will begin at 12:00 noon.

Air show sights will include Matt Younkin with his Twin Beech, a B-2 Flyover, a WWII training demonstration, the Joint Special Forces Jump Team, WWII Warbird parade, Dakota Territory Museum demonstration, T-6 display, Jerry “Jive” Kirby with a T-28, and Doug Rozendaal with his Mister Mulligan. There will be many planes on hand to see including a B-25, P-51s, T-6s, a PT-26, a PT-19, a BT-13, a Corsair, a P-40, a PT-22, a C-47, a Grumman Avenger, and other warbirds and vintage aircraft.

For more information, call the EAA Chapter 1405 members at 816-244-6927 or 816-262-8500 or visit www.wingnutsflyingcircus.com. The airport is located on Route O. Travel east of Tarkio on Hwy. 136 to the Route O intersection (the first intersection you come to just outside of town) and turn north. You will see the airport from the road and volunteers will direct you where to park. Route O at the Hwy. 136 intersection is usually closed around 11:30 a.m. and will remain closed for the duration of the air show demonstrations, so be sure to get there early. Bring your lawn chairs and a hat and enjoy the show!