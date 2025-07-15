The City of Tarkio Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Tarkio City Hall. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited at 6:00 p.m. City Clerk Danielle Kephart did roll call: Mayor Jeff Agnew and Councilmen Scott Walker, Jeff Olson, Scott Poppa, and James Navin were all present. Visitors were: City of Tarkio employees – Street Superintendent Jamie Quimby, Park Superintendent/Animal Control Officer Chris Niles, and Building Inspector Jesse Payne; Tarkio Board of Public Works employee Danny Martin; and citizen Sidney Cooper.

Mayor Agnew asked for the approval of the June 18 regular meeting minutes as distributed. Walker made a motion to approve the minutes as distributed and the motion was seconded and approved. There were no additions, deletions or continuances to the agenda.

Sid Cooper informed the council that she was still having issues with run-off from the alley beside her home, despite work being done to try and fix the issue. The mayor and council members will go look at it after it rains again to see if they can come up with any new ideas to remedy the situation.

Mayor Agnew asked for the approval of a caterer’s license for River Rock Lanes for Community Hospital-Fairfax’s dueling piano event on July 18. Walker made a motion to approve the one-day caterer’s license. Olson seconded the motion and the motion passed, granting the license.

The city put out an ad to receive bids for concrete work that needs done at the corner of 6th and Ash streets. One bid was received from Hale Construction services. The bid was in the amount of $67,739.00, which includes the removal of old concrete, repairs and new concrete put down. Olson made a motion to accept Hale Construction Services’ bid. Navin seconded the motion and the motion passed.

Department Reports

Jeff Olson, City Buildings – Olson is looking into quotes to get the shelter houses at Summa Park repaired. They are in rough shape. This project will be budgeted for in next year’s budget, an idea of how much work needs to be done and the cost needed.

Scott Walker, Fire Department – The 1997 Freightliner fire truck has been sold to the West Nodaway Fire Department for $20,000.

Scott Poppa, Parks/Pool – The Tarkio Municipal Pool was closed on July 3 and 4 due to chemical imbalances. The chemicals are back to normal for now.

James Navin, Jr., City Streets – Quimby’s report was presented:

• RV Park – There are many campers at this location at this time.

• Tree Trimming – The crew continues to work on trimming low branches. There is a map at the office that shows where they have been.

• Street Overlay Project – This project has been completed. There was some damage done to a sidewalk on South 4th when an asphalt truck pulled up onto the sidewalk, crushing it. Quimby informed Approved Paving when he found it and took pictures. They immediately said they would pay for the damages. Quimby has received an estimate for the repair. It is $1,200. The city will pay the bill and then will be reimbursed when the work is done.

• Fuel – The bulk tanks and fuel are to be delivered this week.

• Light Pole Painting – The contact information Quimby had for this is no longer any good. He has reached out to another company, but has not heard back yet. He will continue to try and find a company.

• Ditch Cleaning – There have been more ditches cleaned this last month. The crew also bent the end of the tube back into shape at the alley south of the doctor’s office so that it will take more water.

• Rain – There has been a lot of rain in the past month. The crew has been trying to keep the drains and tubes open. There have been some limbs down in the streets as well.

• Flag Hardware – Quimby has ordered new flag holders for the light poles on Main Street. These will be permanently mounted to the poles at a uniform height. While doing this, they are going to remove any unneeded hardware from the light poles.

• Mowing 3rd Street – The right of way has been mowed on 3rd Street from Park to Spruce.

Mayor Agnew, Gould Peterson Municipal Airport – The air show will be held at the airport Saturday, July 12.

Chris Niles, Animal Control – There is one dog in the pound currently on a 10-day hold for biting a city citizen. There is an appointment made for this dog to receive its vaccines at the end of this week.

Police Chief Tyson Gibbons, Police Department – Police Officers TeeJay Thomas and Tyler Dorrel went to a drug interdiction training class and brought back some good information. The K-9 Golf Tournament is July 25. There is still room for more teams. Officer Thomas will be deployed overseas in August. His last road day for TPD will be July 12.

Clerk Kephart, City Financials – There was nothing to report and no questions were asked.

Alderman Walker made a motion to enter into executive session per Chapter 610.021 Section 3 hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting a particular employee, etc. Navin seconded and all approved. Following discussion, Alderman Poppa made a motion to close the executive session and the motion was seconded and approved.

The Mayor and council would like to have a special executive meeting with the park board. Tentatively, the meeting is scheduled for July 11.

The meeting adjourned at 7:15 p.m. The next regular Tarkio Board of Aldermen meeting will be held Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at Tarkio City Hall. Citizens are encouraged to attend.