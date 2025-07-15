Caleb O’Neal of University of Missouri Extension, pictured, and agronomy specialist Rusty Lee will hold a one-day class Tuesday, August 5, to teach about agriculture uses for drones at the Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center. (Photo by Linda Geist)

University of Missouri Extension specialists will offer a full day of discussion and hands-on training on using drones in Missouri agriculture at the MU Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center at Fairfax August 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

MU Extension specialists will discuss the kinds of drones being used in agricultural settings including an overview of the capabilities of small drones and large utility drones commonly used for spraying or spreading materials. They also will give examples of how these technologies can be used by entrepreneurs in their business models.

The morning will be spent in classroom lecture and discussion, with a catered lunch being provided at noon. The afternoon will be devoted to field exercises. Participants will receive dedicated hands-on training on manual flight maneuvers of small and large drones, as well as autonomous mission planning and task implementation for drone imaging, spraying and spreading.

“By the end of the day, attendees should have a firm grasp on the many ways drones can be used in Missouri agriculture, the licensing and certifications required to pilot these technologies, basics of aircraft performance, weather and safety considerations, imaging and mapping tools, calibrating sprayer and spreader functions on utility drones, and manual flight controls for these aircraft,” says MU Extension agronomist Rusty Lee.

Registration fee includes trainings, materials packet, and catered lunch. Pre-registration is required by August 1.

To register, go to http://bit.ly/3ldthwd. For more information, contact Caleb O’Neal, MU Extension field specialist in plant science, at onealc@missouri.edu or 417-466-2148.