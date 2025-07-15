On July 8, 2025, Atchison County deputies were dispatched to a suspicious activity call in Rock Port. During the investigation, deputies located controlled substances. Scott Barbee was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Brittany Neeman was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Substance. One minor child was taken into protective custody.

A probable cause statement was filed with the Atchison County Prosecutor’s office, resulting in a warrant being issued by the Atchison County Circuit Court on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with bond set at $5,000 for Ms. Neeman. (All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.)

On July 9, 2025, Atchison County deputies, with assistance from the Tarkio Police Department, executed a search warrant and arrested Dustin Lingerfelt and Misty Hardisty as part of an ongoing investigation. Controlled substances were located during the search. One minor child was taken into protective custody.

Probable cause statements were filed with the Atchison County Prosecutor’s office, resulting in warrants being issued by the Atchison County Circuit Court. Ms. Hardisty has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Endangering the Welfare of a child with bond set at $5,000. Mr. Lingerfelt has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Substance with bond set at $10,000.

