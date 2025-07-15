The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Recorded July 3, 2025, by Monroe Property Company, LLC, to Cindie Driskell for Lots 4 and 5, Block 17, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Recorded July 3, 2025, by Deepa Patel to Mahesh Patel for Lots 5 and 4, Block 9, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Recorded July 7, 2025, by Cindy Hance to Cory and Tiana Jones for Lot 4, Block 14, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Deed of Independent Personal Representative: Recorded July 7, 2025, by Danette Reed, Independent Personal Representative for the Terry Winstead Estate, to Rick and Katrina Davis for Lots 21 and 20, Block 1, Third Addition, and Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 1, Third Addition, Westboro, Missouri.

Deed of Independent Personal Representative: Recorded July 7, 2025, by Danette Reed, Independent Personal Representative for the Terry Winstead Estate, to Rick and Katrina Davis for Lots 18, 19, and 20, Block 1, Third Addition Westboro, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Recorded July 8, 2025, by Richard and Tess Hale to Okema Galston for Block 20, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Recorded July 9, 2025, by DT Cooper Fairfax, LLC, to DT Cooper, LLC, for land in Section 11, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Recorded July 10, 2025, by Michael Cooper, Trustee of the James Cooper GST Trust, to James Cooper for land in Section 30, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Recorded July 10, 2025, by James and Candis Cooper to Phebe Wright for land in Section 30, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.