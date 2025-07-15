The Rock Port R-II Board of Education held a regular board meeting Thursday, July 10, 2025. President Regan Griffin called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

Other board members present were Afton Schomburg, Joanna Burke, Jared Meyerkorth, Reven Herron, Theresa Crawford, and Troy Cook. Also present were Dr. Bollinger, superintendent; Jennifer Welch, board secretary; and Lance Lansdown, maintenance director.

President Regan Griffin read the vision and mission statement.

The July 10, 2025, agenda was adopted.

Members of the board voted to approve the minutes from the June 9 and June 27, 2025, meetings.

The board approved the financial consent agenda.

Lance Lansdown gave a maintenance update.

Dr. Bollinger went over his monthly program report. This month’s report was over Midwest Data.

Joanna Burke gave an update on Teammates.

The consent agenda was approved. It included approval of MARE membership.

New Business

President Griffin indicated he would take nominations for the position of Board Treasurer. Afton Schomburg was nominated, and after brief discussion she was declared treasurer by acclamation.

The date for the annual tax rate hearing will be held Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. before the regular August meeting.

The bid to replace the guttering and soffit in the elementary building was rejected.

The board discussed their retreat.

The board voted to move to executive session at 7:05 p.m. in accordance with (3, 13) Personnel Matters. The meeting returned to open session at 7:16 p.m.

Troy Cook made the motion and Theresa Crawford seconded to approve the HR form as presented. It included approval of non-certified staff, certified staff, and extra duty contracts. The motion was passed 7-0.

Future business was discussed.

The meeting adjourned at 7:17 p.m.