The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Board is hosting a Chews & Cruise Night on Main Street in Tarkio Tuesday, July 22, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Several vendors will be set up on Main, including BlessedX3 Boutique, Tropical Sno Midwest, Soda + Spurs, Groovy’s Grub, Baker & Sons, Cajun Country, and Vamos A Los Tacos. Shine up that Chevy, fix up your Ford, brighten up your Bentley, hose down that Hummer, or jump into your Jeep and head on down to cruise Main Street on July 22. Shop and dine and have a good time!