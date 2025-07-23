The Atchison County Library invites adults to join “Adult Book Chat” at the Fairfax Library, held every second Thursday of the month from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Each month features a creative, book-themed activity. The August 14th activity will be creating a book nook. Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to register the week before each event by calling the Fairfax Library at 660-686-2204. Come connect with fellow book lovers and enjoy hands-on fun at the library!