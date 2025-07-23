Do you think you have the best toss in town? The Atchison County Library will have a yard games teen event Wednesday, July 23, at the Rock Port City Park for kids in seventh, eighth and ninth grades. Games will include corn hole, ladder toss, yard yahtzee, and sand volleyball. The free event will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Race over to the Tarkio Resource Center Thursday, July 24, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. for Lego Club. Kids from preschool age to sixth grade will build a race car and see who wins the race. Register by calling your local branch of the Atchison County Library.

Looking ahead to August, the library is planning a Books & Breezes Kite Show. It will be held Saturday, August 9, at the Gould Peterson Municipal Airport. Sponsorships for the kite show are still welcome. Contact Jennifer Roup, director, at 660-744-5404 for more information.