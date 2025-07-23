Natural disasters occur annually all over the world. Globally, there are between 300 and 400 natural disasters each year. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information, there were 27 individual weather and climate disasters with at least $1 billion in damages in the United States in 2024, which trails only the 28 record-setting events from a year prior. 2024 ultimately proved the fourth-costliest year in terms of financial losses for disasters on record, following 2017, 2005 and 2022.

Weather-related disasters continue to occur with force. Learning skills to navigate a natural disaster can be advantageous, and the following are some points of emphasis people can zero in on.

First Aid

Knowledge of general first aid and CPR can help in many situations, including during a natural disaster. A solid understanding of first aid can keep individuals and others safe. From wound care to heat exhaustion prevention to treating burns or sprains, first aid skills are vital.

Emergency Management

Knowledge of past situations and how they were managed can help anyone successfully navigate a disaster. Emergency management may involve gathering, managing or analyzing data to make informed decisions about preparedness and recovery, says Northeastern University.

Water Safety

Access to fresh water is vital to maintain life. The ability to mitigate potential water contamination, and remain safe when in and around water, is an essential skill to have during a natural disaster. One never knows how water will play into a disaster situation. Water purification tablets, drops or alternative purification resources can make it easier to ride out a situation with an unknown end time.

Leadership

A strong leader can rally a crowd to work together and delegate tasks so everyone is working toward the same goal. True leaders often emerge in challenging situations, including natural disasters.

Situational Awareness

Situational awareness involves understanding the surrounding environment and potential hazards to make informed decisions.

Technical Skills

Being hands on with electric components, plumbing, carpentry, and additional trade skills will help with repair and rebuilding after a storm.

Individuals with particular skill sets can weather a natural disaster more effectively than others without such knowledge, making them assets in times of crisis.

Basic Survival Skills

Building a shelter; igniting a fire and keeping it going; navigational skills; staying warm; and other basic survival skills can be quite handy when a natural disaster strikes.