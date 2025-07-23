Local youth will be presenting Shrek the Musical JR. following a youth production workshop at Liberty Theatre in Rock Port.

“Everyone’s favorite ogre is back in this hilarious stage spectacle, based on the Oscar-winning smash hit film and outrageous Broadway musical.”

Don’t miss this epic and hilarious tale presented entirely by the theatre’s youngest performers Friday, July 25, at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 26, at 2:30 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building, 417 S. Main, Rock Port. All tickets are $5 at the door, no reservations required.