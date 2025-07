The Northwest Missouri Sportsman’s Club hosted its annual outdoor triathlon Saturday, July 12. The shooting events took place in the Corning Bluff Country, with golf at Rock Port Golf and Country Club. Winning first place overall was the Cunningham Team.

Hall Ag won second place overall in the triathlon.

The best golf team and winning third place overall was the Jett Beemer team.

The best trap shooting was won by the Hunters’ team.