Lynn Hunter with A Step Above Dance Studio in Rock Port is holding registration events this weekend for the 2025-26 dance season. Registration will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 1, and from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 2, at the studio, located at 408 S. Main Street in Rock Port. Students ages preschool (all day) and kindergarten (four and five years) and 1st through 7th grade are invited to sign up for ballet, tap, jazz, and lyrical dance classes. For more information, contact Lynn Hunter at 660-253-5678. “To watch us dance is to hear our hearts speak.”