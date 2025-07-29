The Atchison County Library will hold the first-ever Books & Breezes Kite Festival, a family-friendly event that brings the community together to celebrate reading, creativity, and the wonder of flight. The festival will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the Gould Peterson Municipal Airport, and is open to the public.

Admission is free. However, a suggested $5.00 per person or free will donation for admission will be graciously accepted. Senior citizens and children under the age of 3 are free.This special event supports the future of the Atchison County Library, including the new facility in Rock Port.

The Great American Kite Company who is putting on the show, is a family run business from Chillicothe, Missouri. They own one of the nation’s largest collections of giant kites. Owner Sean Beaver described the company as specializing in producing, planning and managing giant kite displays and festivals with over 15 years of “once-in-a-lifetime” kite displays.

Attendees will experience perfect views featuring colorful kites soaring through the sky. Community members are encouraged to bring their own kites or use one provided at the festival to participate in public kite flying.

Children will have the opportunity to take part in a free kite-making workshop where they can design and decorate their own paper kites. A retail kite store will also be available on-site, offering a variety of kites for purchase so families can continue the fun at home.

Community partnerships are also a huge part of this event.

“This event would not be possible without the support of our hosts at the Tarkio airport and our amazing sponsors. We are so grateful that our community is all hands on deck for this event,” said Jennifer Roup, Atchison County Library Director. Roup encourage everyone interested to follow the library’s Facebook page for sponsor shout outs and information leading up to the even.

In addition to kite-focused activities, the festival will include food trucks, inflatable games and more. It will be a day of celebration, learning, and connection as Atchison County residents come together to support the library’s mission and future growth.

“We’re excited to bring families and neighbors together for a day of outdoor celebration,” said Jennifer Roup, Director of the Atchison County Library. “This festival is not just about fun – it’s about uniting our community in support of literacy, imagination, and the future new library.”

For updates on event details, vendor announcements, and more, follow the official event page on Facebook or youseemore.com/acl