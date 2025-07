Hope N Reigns Counseling of Tarkio is hosting a free pool party Wednesday, July 30, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Municipal Pool, 605 S. 3rd Street. Food, snacks, and drinks will be available.

In August, they are sponsoring a back-to-school arcade event at A Place On Main in Tarkio. Come enjoy free arcade games and snacks from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 13, at 509 Main Street in Tarkio.

Kids of all ages and their parents are welcome to attend.