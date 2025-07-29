The first meeting of a new, local Alzheimer’s Support Group will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 7, 2025, at the Rock Port Senior Center, 505 S. Country Club Drive in Rock Port. The meeting is specifically for people caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or any type of dementia, or for anyone who wants to learn more about the resources available to caregivers in this area.

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or any type of dementia is a challenge that can become an overwhelming burden for the caregiver: physically, financially, and psychologically. Most people are not prepared for many of the issues they encounter as a caregiver. There is so much that caregivers need to understand to be able to help their loved one. Many times, caregivers are focused on simply making it through a day and do not know where to turn for help, or even what type of help to seek.

The purpose of this new support group is to help connect caregivers with resources, while also offering a supportive and safe environment for sharing and discussion.

There are over seven million persons living with Alzheimer’s in the United States. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates there are as many as 10,000 persons living with the disease in Northwest Missouri. The Alzheimer’s Association is the largest funder of Alzheimer’s research in the United States.