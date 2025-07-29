The Tarkio Fire Department is hosting a four-man scramble golf tournament Friday, August 1, at the Tarkio Golf Course, 1106 Park Street. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Eighteen holes (8” cup tournament) will be played and there will also be fun games and prizes. A free-will donation lunch will be provided to the golfers. Cart availability is limited, so call 660-736-4776 to reserve a cart ahead of time. The cost to register a team is $200 ($160 for 1st responder teams) with $50 buy-ups. Proceeds will go toward upgrading the fire department’s communication equipment. For more information or to register, call or text: Brett Reeves, 660-254-0311; Dakota Wooten, 660-253-6954; or Ryan Sutter, 660-787-0538.