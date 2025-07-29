The American Legion Ralph Greer Post 49 has scheduled two Veterans Administration speakers at the next legion meeting Monday, August 4, at 7:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. They will be discussing veteran eligibility and benefits and the Veteran Crisis Hotline. This meeting is open to all veterans and you do not have to be a member of the American Legion to attend. Feel free to bring another veteran! If you have any questions, please contact Mary Kahn at 660-528-1322.