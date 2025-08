Head Start is hosting an open house Monday, August 11, 2025, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Head Start school, located at 16635 U.S. Hwy. 136, Rock Port. Head Start is a preschool open to children ages 3 to 5 years. For more information, call 660-744-2616. To sign up for Head Start online, scan the QR code below.