The Fairfax Fair is just around the corner and the more the merrier when it comes to booths of food and games at the park. The Fairfax Optimist Club wants everyone to have a great time. They try to avoid having duplicate booths, and ask that anyone wanting a booth sign up soon with what they are selling. Booths will be on a first come, first served basis depending on what items can be sold. If your booth idea is already reserved, they will ask you to select a different type booth. Call Theresa Larson at 402-525-0104 to reserve a booth.

The Fairfax Fair will be Friday and Saturday, August 15 and 16, followed by church in the park on Sunday, August 17.