Join the Atchison County Health Department and Community Hospital-Fairfax for milk and cookies at a community baby shower Wednesday, August 13, to celebrate Breastfeeding Awareness Month. All expecting parents and new parents with babies and children are welcome to this come and go event from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Atchison County Health Department, 521 Main Street in Tarkio. Prizes, education and snacks will be offered. RSVP by Monday, August 11, to 660-736-4121.