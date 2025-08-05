Out with the old and in with the new. The chicken statue that has welcomed Torrey Pines’ customers for many decades was removed as part of the renovations being made at The Gas Spot, now a Phillips 66 gas station, in Tarkio. (Cassie Shaw photo)

Formerly Torrey Pines, the two gas stations in Fairfax and Tarkio, Missouri, that are now called The Gas Spot will hold open house celebrations this week. Stop by for raffles, giveaways, and sweet store deals and check out the new look of both facilities. Fill up your vehicles with gasoline while you are there. Customers can also complete raffle entries the week leading up to the grand openings. On the day of the events, the stores will be running a food special: buy one large pizza, get a personal pizza free.

A grand opening at The Gas Spot in Fairfax, 411 U.S. Hwy. 59, will be held from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 8. The Fairfax Improvement Foundation will be holding a ribbon cutting there at 12:00 noon.

A grand opening at The Gas Spot in Tarkio, 20286 U.S. Hwy. 59, will be held from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 9. The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting there at 4:00 p.m.

These events will be a great time to meet the staff in attendance, as well as Brand Manager Alicia LaFollette, Marketing and Community Engagement Manager Lindsay Griffith, and District Manager Kristen Nalle. The stations are owned by Inconvenience, Inc., a women-led company driven by the idea of convenience with conviction. They work to use and spotlight local vendors in their stores and want to be a reliable partner in their customers’ lives and communities. The Tarkio Gas Spot will be featured in an upcoming case study from Seneca Companies.