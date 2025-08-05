The summer break of 2025 is almost over for the students of Atchison County. The three schools will be holding registration and open houses this week and next for new and returning students.

Registration for elementary, junior high, and high school students attending Fairfax R-3 will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 6, in the school library. The back-to-school night is scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The first day of school will be Wednesday, August 20, with classes starting at 7:55 a.m. and dismissing that day at 12:08 p.m. Both breakfast and lunch will be served.

Registration for all (new and returning) Tarkio Elementary students is Wednesday, August 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the elementary school. Registration for returning Tarkio Junior High and High School students will be held Thursday, August 7, at the high school. The breakdown of registration times that day are: seniors, 8:00-9:00 a.m.; juniors, 9:00-9:30 a.m.; sophomores, 9:30-10:00 a.m.; freshmen, 10:00-10:30 a.m.; 8th graders, 10:30-11:00 a.m.; 7th graders, 11:00-11:30 a.m.; and 6th graders, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 noon. Registration for new junior high and high school students at Tarkio R-I will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 8, at the high school. If those days and times do not work for your family, please contact the high school office to schedule an alternative time to register (high school, 660-736-4118 and elementary, 660-736-4177). An open house will be held Monday, August 18. An orientation for 6th graders will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the high school and the high school open house will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. The elementary open house will be held from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. School will resume from summer break Wednesday, August 20, with a full day of classes (8:00 a.m.-3:10 p.m.).

Registration for returning Rock Port Elementary students (K-5) will be held in the school cafeteria Tuesday and Wednesday, August 12 and 13, from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. Registration for returning Rock Port High School students will be held Tuesday, August 12, at the following times: juniors and seniors, 9:00-11:00 a.m.; and freshmen and sophomores, 1:00-3:00 p.m. Returning Rock Port Jr. High students in grades 6th-8th will register Wednesday, August 13, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Students new to the district will register Wednesday, August 13, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. A Welcome Back-to-School Picnic sponsored by Midwest Data Center will be held Monday, August 18, from 5:00 to 6:15 p.m. in the cafeteria (hamburgers and hot dogs will be served). Meet Your Teacher Night will also take place that night. Elementary students can meet their teachers and drop off their school supplies from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. An orientation for 6th graders and new students will be held in the south gym from 6:15 to 7:00 p.m. that night. The new school year begins Wednesday, August 20, with a full day of classes (7:50 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for high school and 8:00 a.m.-3:40 p.m. for elementary).