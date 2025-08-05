The Watson, Missouri, Vol-unteer Fire Department is hosting its annual Tom Gibson Memorial Fishing Tournament Saturday, August 16, from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will begin and end at the Watson boat dock on the Missouri River. Each person can enter a fish they caught (of any kind) on a rod and reel. Fish must be checked in alive at the boat dock by 3:00 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the person who has the biggest fish by weight and second and third place winners will also be recognized. Fifty percent of the entry fees will go to the Watson Volunteer Fire Department. The contestant who catches the largest flathead catfish will win an Albatross Ancient Mariner rod and reel (donated by the Gibson family). Youth contestants will also be recognized, with prizes provided by Nishna Boat & RV. All contestants will be entered into two drawings, one with a rod and reel bundle prize (donated by Nishna Boat & RV) and one with an Honoreal Cat Elite rod with a Penn Rival reel (donated by the firemen). These two drawings will take place at the firemen’s fish fry at the Watson Community Building, which starts at 5:00 p.m. Free-will donations will be accepted (must be present to win).