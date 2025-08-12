The Fairfax R-3 Back-To-School Bash is Tuesday, August 19, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. The Fairfax elementary teachers will welcome students and their families to their classrooms from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. This will be a great time for students to leave their school supplies at their desks.

PAWS is sponsoring a cookout for students and their families with hot dogs, chips, and water provided from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

A title meeting with Mrs. Lucas will be held in the library from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All elementary parents are invited to a short presentation by Mrs. Stoner in the cafeteria from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. The presentation will include information about the school counseling program. PAWS will also provide information about upcoming student activities and elementary school events at this time.

From 6:45 to 7:00 p.m. in the gym, the Fairfax band will play to get the community pumped up for the upcoming school year and the staff members will be introduced.

An open house for junior high and high school students will be held from 7:00 to 7:30 p.m. Students will receive their locker assignments and meet their teachers. (Chromebooks will be distributed the first week of school.)