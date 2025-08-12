Author Joe Starita will present “I Am A Man: Chief Standing Bear’s Journey for Justice” Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Schoolhouse Art Gallery, 427 Main Street, Brownville, Nebraska.

Starita will discuss the legal, social and political importance of the landmark 1879 decision in which a judge declared that Ponca Chief Standing Bear was “a person” within the meaning of the law and entitled to the same constitutional protections as white citizens (Humanities Nebraska).

Three books will be given away as door prizes and other books will be available for sale with book sale proceeds benefiting scholarships for Native American students.

The program is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by Brownville Fine Arts Association, Humanities Nebraska, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. For more information, call 402-414-2082.