Everyone is invited to an ice cream sundae bar Tuesday, August 19, 2025, to celebrate the end of summer. The Nutrition Center staff marks a bittersweet, yet joyful occasion: the official end of summer and, with it, the conclusion of the Kids Summer Lunch Program. “We’re so proud of the community support that made this program a success, ensuring nutritious meals for so many children throughout the break, said Erika Daugherty, director.” To celebrate this milestone and bid a sweet farewell to the season, they are inviting everyone who comes in to eat lunch to enjoy a fantastic ice cream sundae bar, loaded with all your favorite toppings. Come share in the fun, reflect on a great summer, and indulge in a well-deserved treat!