Rock Port R-II students and families are invited to a Welcome Back-to-School Picnic sponsored by Midwest Data Center. It will be held Monday, August 18, from 5:00 to 6:15 p.m. in the school cafeteria (hamburgers and hot dogs will be served). Meet Your Teacher Night will also take place that night. Elementary students can meet their teachers and drop off their school supplies from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. An orientation for 6th graders and new students will be held in the south gym from 6:15 to 7:00 p.m. that night.