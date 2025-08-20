The “70’s & 80’s Reunion ~ End of Summer Bash” will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port. A social gathering for all who attended or graduated from Rock Port High School in the 1970s and 1980s will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Former coaches, teachers and administrators are also invited.

Groovy’s Grub food truck will be on-site for everyone to buy their own meals. (Bring your own beverages.) Bottled water will be available. Class pictures will be taken at 6:45 p.m. The doors open to the public at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome!

Two epic tribute bands, Poison Overdose and Motley Crucial, will play live 80s rock music from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight.

You don’t want to miss this rockin’ event! There is a $10 cover charge and you must be 21 or older to attend. The event is sponsored by the Rock Port Tourism Board.