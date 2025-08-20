The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) board met Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the Westboro Fire Station. Present were board members Lori Seymour, Mary Ann Hull, Eryn Stepp, Craig Corken, Bob Alldredge, and W.C. Farmer and ACDC Director Monica Bailey.

The meeting was called to order by Lori Seymour. Bob Alldredge moved to approve the May meeting minutes. Craig Corken seconded and all approved.

Craig Corken moved to approve the May financials as presented. Eryn Stepp seconded and all approved.

Director’s Report

Director Bailey attended several ribbon cuttings in the past two months, along with meetings for Restore Rock Port, Tarkio Renewal, Leadership Northwest, Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, and Teammates-RP.

The ACDC Business Improvement Grants have been awarded to eight businesses this year (including C&T Midwest Management in June and White Tees in July), for a total of $15,400. A total of $4,600 is still available. A total of $500 is still available in the Community Cleanup and Beautification Grant fund. A New Business Grant was awarded to the Flower Mill, recently purchased by Madison and Brendon Bruns.

Old Business

The ACDC annual meeting, scheduled for September 10, 2025, at the Velma Houts Building in Rock Port, was discussed.

New Business

The following slate of officers for the coming year was nominated by W.C. Farmer, seconded by Bob Alldredge, and approved by all: Lori Seymour, president; Mary Ann Hull, vice-president; Eryn Stepp, secretary; and Craig Corken, treasurer. This will take effect after the annual meeting in September.

Mary Ann Hull moved and W.C. Farmer seconded to adjourn the meeting. All approved.