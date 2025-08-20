Willow Wright, Leevi Driskell, and Nora Lundquist, pictured above, set up a lemonade stand in front of White Tees on Main Street in Tarkio on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Lemonade and desserts were sold to raise funds for Paw Prints, Atchison County’s animal rescue fund. Over $400 was collected. To make a donation, checks (made out to Paw Prints) or cash, may be dropped off or mailed to Farmers State Bank, P.O. Box 158, Tarkio, MO 64491 or mailed to 1103 Pine Street, Tarkio, MO 64491. You can also make a donation at the Atchison County Mail or by Venmo @Megan-McAdams-13.