A vibrant new mural now graces the side of the Farmer Photography building, capturing the attention and admiration of locals and visitors alike. The artwork is the creation of Katelynn Ottmann, a talented young artist and 2022 graduate of Rock Port High School.

Katelynn, known to many in the community for her remarkable ability to bring drawings and paintings to life, took on this mural as her largest artistic endeavor to date. Her work showcases not only her technical skill but also her passion for visual storytelling and community engagement. It’s inspiring to see someone from our area use their talent to beautify our town. As Katelynn continues to grow in her artistic journey, this mural stands as a testament to her dedication and creativity. It’s a reminder of the power of art to transform spaces.