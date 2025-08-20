“Meet Your Teacher Night” at Rock Port R-II School

Fourth grade teacher Kayti Hayes visits with Brentlee Thomas and Darian Thomas about the upcoming school year.

Quinn Duncan and her mom, Nora, visit with Rock Port kindergarten teacher Leigh Ann Lawrence.

The Jones family stopped by the cafeteria after they got settled in their classrooms. Midwest Data Center sponsored the back-to-school picnic Monday, August 18, 2025.

A group of girls gathered in the library to visit. The Rock Port R-II Schools held “Meet Your Teacher Night ” Monday, August 18, 2025.

Johnny Thomas, fifth grade teacher, shows Vera-Ann Newbanks her new classroom.

Tarkio R-I holds Back-to-School open houses

Tarkio Elementary held an open house Monday, August 18, 2025, for students and their families to meet their teachers and leave their school supplies for the first day of school, which was Wednesday, August 20. Pictured above are some of the second graders and their families listening to their teachers explain how things will work on a daily basis in the classroom.

Third grader Cambria Baruth checks out the free t-shirt given to every elementary student.

Bus drivers Julie Barnett, Gary Riley, and Gerry Collingham discuss bus routes with Briana Blackman and her sons, Winston Hogue, and Waylon and Woodrow Blackman.

Tarkio Junior High and High School held an open house Monday, August 18, 2025, for students to pick up their schedules and leave supplies in their lockers. Pictured above is Zoe Madron discussing college credit transfers with Counselor Marisa Hedlund, while Emily Gebhards and Olivia Schaefer wait their turn.

Freshman Makenna Caudill decorates her locker.

Pictured above are Telesa and Elizabeth Lundy meeting with Counselors Ellie Graves and Marisa Hedlund.