Cole Stenzel won the Tom Gibson Memorial Fishing Tournament held Saturday, August 16, 2025, catching a 64-pound blue catfish on the Missouri River. (Village of Watson Facebook photos)

TJ Hummel placed second in the tournament, catching a 55.22-pound blue catfish. He, along with the other winners, donated the funds he won back to the Watson Fire Department.

Ryan Kerston placed 3rd in the tournament, catching a 52.06-pound blue catfish. Besides cash, the winners earned a trophy and t-shirt.

Jeff Hornaday won the flathead catfish contest with a 7.88-pound catch, receiving a fishing rod and reel donated by the Gibson family.

The 15 and under youth contestants earning a rod and reel combo donated by Nishna Boat & RV (represented by Jeremiah Tomlin, second from right) were Braxton Dougherty, Kreighton Reed, Alexi Stoner and Brantley Garst.

Michael Eddlemon won a quilted “Fish On” throw.

The Watson Volunteer Fire Department and the family of the late Tom Gibson extended their gratitude to all participants in the Tom Gibson Memorial Fishing Tournament held Saturday, August 16, 2025, on the Missouri River.

Cole Stenzel took first place with a 64-pound blue catfish, receiving a trophy, a tournament shirt, and $275, which he generously donated to the Watson Volunteer Fire Department. TJ Hummel secured second place with a 55.22-pound blue catfish, receiving $165, a trophy, and a tournament shirt, also donating the funds to the fire department. Ryan Kersten claimed third place with a 52.06-pound blue catfish, winning $110, a trophy, and a tournament shirt, and donating the money to the fire department.

Jeff Hornaday won the flathead catfish contest with a 7.88-pound catch, receiving a fishing rod and reel donated by the Gibson family. Additionally, four youth contestants aged 15 and under (Kreighton Reed, Corbin Wallace, Alexi Stoner, and Brantley Garst) each received a rod and reel combo donated by Nishna Boat & RV. Michael Eddlemon won a quilted “Fish On” throw made by Kay Gibson, the wife of the late Tom Gibson.