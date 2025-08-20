Women in the area will have opportunities to learn, connect, support local entrepreneurs, and have fun at this year’s Atchison/Holt/Nodaway Women in Ag event on Thursday, August 21, 4:00-7:30 p.m., at R/Farm Distillery, 16755 U.S. Hwy. 59, Mound City, Missouri.

Registration opens at 4:00 p.m. Participants can visit booths with local vendors’ products and services, grab food and drinks at the food trucks on site, and bid on items in the silent auction.

Educational sessions include a demonstration using a rainfall simulator to show how ground cover impacts water infiltration and runoff, an interactive grain bin safety demonstration, an example of a hydroponic unit for growing plants, and practical tips for managing stress.

R/Farm Distillery, this year’s event site, is owned and operated by a local farm family. The women of the distillery will give the keynote presentation.

At the end of the evening, door prizes and a grand prize will be awarded.

The cost to attend is $5 per person and includes the event and a goody bag. Everyone is welcome; participants don’t have to be from Atchison, Holt, or Nodaway counties, nor do they have to be involved in agriculture. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information or to register, contact 660-442-3134.

Local sponsors have generously donated to help make this program possible and will be recognized at the event.

The program is a cooperative effort of the Soil and Water Conservation Districts, USDA Farm Service Agency, and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Atchison, Holt, and Nodaway counties, as well as University of Missouri Extension specialists who serve the three counties.