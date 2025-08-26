The 2025 T.M. Wharton Blue Jay Classic will be held Sunday, August 31, at the Rock Port Golf & Country Club. The Blue Jay Classic Golf tournament began in 2010. In 2014, the tournament was renamed to remember a beloved Blue Jay, T.M. Wharton.

The four-person scramble is a fundraiser for the Rock Port High School Booster Club. Tee-off for the four person scramble is at 10:00 a.m. At least one Rock Port alum, current student, or teacher must be on the team. The entry fee is $60 per person (includes mulligans). You must provide your own cart. Lunch will be provided by RPHS Dance Team (free will donation).

To register, scan the QR code or contact Sheena.Roup@rpbluejays.com or Jennifer.Vogler@rpbluejays.com.