Classes for the 2025-26 school year have begun at all three Atchison County schools. Please remember to drive carefully around the schools, especially during morning and afternoon beginning and ending times.

WCF SOF

The East Atchison Lady Wolves will host their first games of the season with a volleyball jamboree Tuesday, August 26, at 5:00 p.m. at the TAC. EA will host Nodaway Valley and Hamburg.

WCF SOF

The Atchison County Library is hosting a Teen Movie Night in the Fairfax City Park Friday, August 29, at 6:00 p.m. The movie will be “When the Game Stands Tall.”

WCF SOF

The 2025 T.M. Wharton Blue Jay Classic will be held at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, August 31, at the Rock Port Golf & Country Club. The four-person scramble is a fundraiser for the Rock Port High School Booster Club. At least one Rock Port alum, current student, or teacher must be on the team. The entry fee is $60 per person (includes mulligans). You must provide your own cart. Lunch will be provided by RPHS Dance Team (free will donation). To register, contact Sheena.Roup@rpbluejays.com or Jennifer.Vogler@rpbluejays.com.

WCF SOF

The Atchison County Mail office will be closed Monday, September 1, in celebration of Labor Day. All news, pictures, and advertisements for the September 4, 2025, newspaper need to be turned in by Wednesday, August 27, at 5:00 p.m.

WCF SOF