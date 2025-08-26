September 1, 1950

• James Cook, Jr., has sold the service station at 1st Street and Highway 4 to Orville Howell of Tarkio. Under the name of Orville Service Station, the business will be opened about September 5.

• Evelyn Ann Montgomery, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Montgomery of Tarkio, was judged the grand champion baby at the Atchison County Fair.

• Mrs. Olin K. Low returned last Wednesday evening to Tarkio after landing in the United States August 18 from Europe where she visited 11 different countries. Mrs. Low made the return trip in 26 hours from Paris by Flying Tiger. Three of those hours were spent in refueling and rest periods in Iceland and Newfoundland. The trip to Europe she made by steamship Samaria, which sailed from Quebec June 20.

September 4, 1975

• The Atchison County Livestock Show was held August 23 in Tarkio. There were 59 head of cattle, sheep and hogs exhibited and 36 entries in the horsemanship division. Showmanship winners were Steve Postlewait and Marlene Haynes, both members of the Homer 4-H Club. Other winners were: Jeff Houts, Champion Steer; Roger Houts, Champion Breeding Heifer; Kym Haynes, Champion Breeding Gilt; and Doug Walter, Champion Pen of Three Barrows.

• Gertrude Lash and Winnie Gaffney have decorated the Gaffney Vogue Shop window with bustles, petticoats, and high buttoned shoes. The fashions are prized possessions of Mrs. Lash’s family.

• MSG and Mrs. Robert L. Taylor of Fort Riley, Kansas, celebrated their silver wedding anniversary Sunday, August 31, in the Community Room of the Exchange Bank of Fairfax. The couple was married on September 3, 1950, at the home of the Rev. Floyd Rigg in Fairfax. Mrs. Taylor is the former Mary Haun of Fairfax and her husband is presently serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Riley.

• Jack A. Schmidt has been appointed Assistant Director of Development at Tarkio College. Jack had previously been Tarkio R-I Assistant Superintendent.

August 31, 2000

• Ask Elsie Fae column: “Mick Lewis let me in front of him in line at Tenth Street last Tuesday. I explained that I had all afternoon, as I didn’t have to go to work, but he said he didn’t have to go back to work either . . . I guess if you work for Farm Bureau you can go to work when the mood strikes. Dr. Grimm, not wanting to be any less chivalrous, also stepped aside. But I never make any snide remarks about a chiropractor. If I visited his office, he might break my neck and say it was what I needed.”

• Missouri County Farm Families were honored at the 2000 Missouri State Fair on Farm Family Day August 14. Mike and Krista Murphy and daughters, Andrea and Karla, represented Atchison County.

• The fifth annual Friendship Day was held Friday, August 25, in Tarkio. The Flower Mill handed out free flowers that morning (1,000 roses and 500 carnations) and food, music, games, and fun were held that evening in Niedermeyer Park.

• Chris Hall, Brian Peregrine, Jason Campbell, and Robert Stevens attended an “Excellence in Application” training August 14-18 in Champaign, Illinois. The Crop Production Services men were awarded “The Best Safety Idea” which is currently in use throughout the CPS plants.