September 1, 1950

• Showing at the Fair Theatre in Fairfax: “Please Believe Me” with Deborah Kerr, Robert Walker, and Peter Lawford, and “Bride for Sale” with Claudette Colbert and Robert Young.

• Specials at B.P. Hunter Stores in Fairfax included: 25 pound bag of flour, $1.59; 2 pound bag of navy beans, 25¢; Par brand coffee, 72¢ per pound; Jonathan apples, 2 pounds for 29¢; Red Malagas or Thompson seedless grapes, 19¢ per pound; and a dozen glazed donuts, 33¢.

• One hundred fourteen pupils are in the upper classes and 137 are in the grade classes at Fairfax R-3 Schools. The first day enrollment this year was just one under what it was last year. There are 34 seniors this year – and that is the next to the highest senior enrollment in the history of the school (there were 35 in 1945).

• Ed Lance and Orchestra will be performing at the dance at Shantytown Sunday, September 3.

September 4, 1975

• A Fairfax tradition will pass from the scene come October 1 when Moore Bros. Oil company will be turned over to the new owners, MFA Oil Company. Charles and Jake Moore came to Fairfax 45 years ago to operate a service station owned by the late Okie Schooler in the location now owned by Mutz. They later purchased the present location from E.R. Peck and remained as partners until Jake’s death in 1968.

• A statewide toll-free telephone number (1-800-392-3738) for reporting suspected cases of child abuse and neglect has been put into operation by the Missouri Division of Family Services.

• DeWayne Johnson, Gary Johnson, and Jesse Johnson have taken over management of the Texaco Service Station in Fairfax and will operate the business as Johnson’s Fairfax Texaco.

August 31, 2000

• This year’s kindergarten class at Fairfax R-3 School District includes Nikki Allen, Kourtnee Umbarger, Kelly Brown, Nikita Gladman, Nick Simmons, Tristan Ray, Heather Bebout, Aleesha Ball, and Hunter McGlothlin. Sarah Gaines is the teacher.

• Atchison County is one step closer to 911 being a reality. The new 911 signs have all been put up with just a few exceptions. The Geocom Company from Minneapolis, Minnesota, was the successful bidder for the sign placement. All county roads that run north and south are identified alphabetically (A-Z). Roads running east and west are identified numerically every mile (100-320) at each intersection. Road signs coordinate with Nodaway County so that when someone crosses into that county or into ours they will remain on the same street number.

• The temperature in Fairfax hit the 108 degree mark at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28. The Fairfax R-3 School District has been dismissing due to the extreme heat.

• Beri Hawkins and Dona Kemerling, owners of Sunshine Alley Tanning Salon, will hold a grand opening Saturday, September 2, The shop is located at 310 N. Center in Fairfax.