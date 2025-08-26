KG Buds Designs By Jay and the Atchison County Library are joining forces to present a fun-filled flower arranging class at the Fairfax flower shop. Come learn a new skill with Jaycee Graves from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 3, at KG Buds, 121 Main Street, Fairfax. Space is limited so call 660-686-3313 to sign up. All ages are welcome.

The Fairfax Improvement Foundation will sponsor a ribbon cutting at KG Buds Designs By Jay at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 5. The flower shop, located at 119 E. Main Street in Fairfax, welcomes everyone to the celebration. The store will stay open until 6:00 p.m. that evening. Whether you need flowers or plants for a special occasion, holiday, wedding, funeral, or to just brighten someone’s day, give Jaycee Graves a call at 660-686-3313 or stop by.