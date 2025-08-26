September 1, 1950

• It looks to be a big night this Friday evening at the old Drake place south of Rock Port as Bluford LaHue, Sam Wilson, Jake Rupe, and “Stub” Taylor are staging a free dance in a big new crib and shed LaHue recently built. There will be both round and square dancing with music by Hugh Lyle and his Graham Crackers from Graham, Missouri. The callers will be “Duroc” Sam Wilson, “Thin-rind” Geo. Christian, and “Berkshire” Sid Slemp. The handbills say, “We are penning off the hogs in a separate pasture so there will be no cases of mistaken identity when the ladies call their husbands to go home.”

• Rock Port’s merchants will release a number of balloons Saturday afternoon on Main Street and merchandise cards will be attached to the balloons. The finders of the balloons may redeem at the various stores as indicated on the card.

• Funeral services for John Schnitker of Nishnabotna community were held at the family home Sunday afternoon. The son of Frank and Louisa Schnitker, natives of Germany, John was born near Nishnabotna on December 7, 1871, and the homestead on which he lived so many years is one of the oldest landmarks in Atchison County.

• The featured Family of the Week is Mr. and Mrs. Dale E. Grubb and their small son, Stephen Dale, who live four miles east of Tarkio. Mr. Grubb, 28, operates 400 acres, primarily corn and oats. Mr. Grubb was a pilot in WWII who was shot down in action, interned in Switzerland, escaped, and made his way back to the United States.

August 28, 1975

• The coffee shop and dining room at the Trail’s End complex is now open and doing a gold rush business. The first few days of business was considerably underestimated as they ran out of eggs, bread, and milk at various times, but the supply and demand situation is beginning to work out.

• The second Atchison County Fair will be held at the Rock Port City Park September 4. In addition to the regular livestock show and sale, there will be a Home Arts Division to include handicrafts, needlework, and baked and canned goods.

• Mrs. Martha Austin, Director of Atchison County Family Services Office in Rock Port, has been named the local food stamp outreach coordinator for Atchison County. Mrs. Austin said there are 210 people currently receiving food stamps; however, she thinks that there may be many more who are eligible.

• Mr. and Mrs. Paul Ohrt and family, Westboro, were presented the Missouri State Fair Farm Family Award August 18 in Sedalia. The Ohrts, to include Paul and Mary Ann and children Larry, Jeannie, and Paula, were awarded a plaque honoring them as one of the 105 Missouri’s finest farm families.

August 24, 2000

• Betty Cook was honored Wednesday, August 16, by Pleasant View for 25 years of service at the local nursing home. As laundry supervisor, Betty does an excellent job of maintaining the residents’ personal clothing. She has seen many changes over the years, including the building going from three stories to one.

• Mrs. Janice Groff has announced her retirement from the Rock Port School District after 19 years as the special education para-professional. She was presented with a plaque and a clock at a brunch held for the elementary teachers.

• Eighty-five people attended the Atchison County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting held August 15. Farm Bureau invited all of the candidates in the upcoming election to attend and give a brief speech.